Battle of brothers as Hardik's Gujarat face Krunal's Lucknow

Sports

Hindustan Times
07 May, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 02:10 pm

In a match which is more like a battle between brothers, Krunal Pandya will be leading Lucknow in the absence of regular captain KL Rahul, who is out of the entire season due to injury, and will be up against his brother, GT captain Hardik. 

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Gujarat Titans face Lucknow Super Giants in Match 51 of IPL 2023, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. 

In a match which is more like a battle between brothers, Krunal Pandya will be leading Lucknow in the absence of regular captain KL Rahul, who is out of the entire season due to injury, and will be up against his brother, GT captain Hardik. 

Both sides met earlier in Match 30 and Gujarat won by seven runs. Chasing a target of 136 runs, LSG reached 128/7 in 20 overs, despite a knock of 68 runs off 61 balls by Rahul. 

For GT, Mohit Sharma and Noor Ahmad were in good bowling form and bagged two wickets each. 

Initially, GT posted 135/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of a knock of 66 runs off 50 balls by Hardik. Meanwhile, Krunal and Marcus Stoinis scalped two dismissals each for Lucknow. 

GT are currently on top of the IPL 2023 points table with 14 points in 10 matches, packed with seven wins and three defeats. On the other hand, LSG are third with 11 points in 10 games, including five victories and four losses.

