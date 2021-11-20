Batting flops again as Bangladesh lose T20I series against Pakistan

Pakistan beat Bangladesh comprehensively by eight wickets in the second T20I of the three-match series between the two teams at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday. With this win, Pakistan sealed the series 2-0. It was the first time since 2018 that Bangladesh lost a home T20I series.

Bangladesh did well in the second half of their innings in the first T20I but the scenario was completely the opposite in this match. Bangladesh couldn't score more than 44 runs in the second half of their innings and that was the reason why they failed to put enough runs on the board. Najmul Hossain Shanto batted nicely for his 40 but lacked enough support from his team-mates.

Bangladesh stuck to their strategy of winning the toss and batting first. But it didn't change the fortune of the openers. Shaheen Shah Afridi who replaced Hasan Ali in the XI in this match pinned Saif Hassan leg-before in the first over itself. Saif was once again guilty of not moving his feet accordingly off a full and straight delivery.

Mohammad Naim got out almost identically to the first match as the southpaw was caught behind while pushing at a delivery away from his body. Mohammad Wasim Jr. accounted for his dismissal. After two overs, Bangladesh were tottering at five for two.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Afif Hossain steadied the ship after a stuttering start. They stitched a 46-run partnership in 6.1 overs before Shadab Khan got the better of the latter. It was the second time Afif was dismissed by Shadab. Afif scored 20 off 21.

Shanto then paired up with captain Mahmudullah and the hosts were 79 for three in the 13th over, looking all set to post a score somewhere around 145.

But Mahmudullah and Shanto departed in quick succession - in the 13th and 14th over respectively - and that put the brakes on Bangladesh's scoring. Shanto top-scored for the hosts with a well-made 40 off 34 deliveries. His innings was studded with five fours.

After Shanto's dismissal, Bangladesh scored only 26 runs in 6.4 overs and lost Mahedi Hasan and Nurul Hasan. The hosts could manage 108 for seven after 20 overs. This was Bangladesh's second lowest first innings total after batting a full 20 overs.

Apart from Shoaib Malik, all the Pakistan bowlers got amongst the wickets.

Bangladesh started well again as Mustafizur Rahman got rid of Babar Azam in the third over. This was Babar's second single-figure score in the series. Pakistan were 27 for one after the powerplay.

Mohammad Rizwan returned to form with a crucial innings. He stuck together with in-form Fakhar Zaman and added 85 in 13 overs before getting out to Aminul Islam Biplob. Rizwan made 39 off 45 balls.

But Fakhar stayed towards the end and ensured there was no more hiccup. Pakistan reached the target of 109 in 18.1 overs. Fakhar remained unbeaten on 57 off 51 with the help of two fours and three maximums. It was Fakhar's second fifty-plus score in the last three innings. The southpaw bagged the player-of-the-match award.