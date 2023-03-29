Batters make hay while the sun shines as Tigers post mammoth 202/3 against Ireland

It was as if the Bangladeshi batters, especially Litton Das and Rony Talukdar resumed from where they left off in the first match. The Tigers posted a mammoth 202/3 in the allotted 17 overs thanks to a blistering opening partnership and Shakib, Hridoy's cameos at the end. This is the first time Bangladesh went past 200 in two consecutive matches in T20Is.

Plenty of team and individual records was broken in the innings The Tigers reached their fastest team 50 (3.3 overs) and 100 (7.1 overs). Litton and Rony built the highest opening stand for Bangladesh (124 runs) breaking Soumya Sarkar and Mohammad Naim's 102-run record. Litton reached the quickest fifty by a Bangladeshi batter (18 balls) breaking Mohammad Ashraful's 20-ball fifty which stood for almost 16 years.

Both the openers hit a boundary each in the second over before Rony Talukdar struck a fortunate boundary in the third over. Litton Das hit a maximum in the same over to take Bangladesh over 30 before the third over was complete. Rony had a few mishits early in the innings and survived a shout of catch as the ball landed in no man's land.

Litton was in a mood. He had a life at the deep square in the fourth over which landed over the boundary ropes for a maximum. And in the next delivery, he added insult to the wound by swinging the ball through to the midwicket for a 'rocket' boundary.

He reached his ninth T20I half-century in the sixth over, of course, breaking the 16-year-old record.

But Rony missed his second T20I fifty just by six runs, getting dismissed for 44 off 23 balls. His innings was largely overshadowed by his partner, Litton.

Litton was very much on the course to reach his maiden T20I hundred, the second for Bangladesh after Tamim Iqbal, but he kind of threw it away what could have been a 'Lit-ton' trying to play a wide delivery and getting caught behind for 83 off 41 balls. He hit 10 boundaries and three maximums all over the ground in his majestic innings.

Skipper Shakib Al Hasan came in to bat at number three and played some fine shots down the ground. Towhid Hridoy joined him in the party with a huge six through the wide-long on area.

The duo kept on going and built a 61-run partnership in only 29 balls. Shakib remained unbeaten on 38 runs hitting three fours and two maximums. His partner, Hridoy, batted at a strike rate of 184.61 as he was dismissed in the penultimate delivery of the innings.

Ben White was the pick of the bowler for the visitors picking up a brace for 27 in his four overs. Mark Adair picked up the other wicket but he conceded 52 runs in his four overs.