Kings reach Federation Cup final in style

Star-studded Bashundhara Kings confirmed their spot of final of the ABG Bashundhara Federation Cup Football when they blanked Abahani Limited, Dhaka by 3-0 goals in the second semifinal held today (Tuesday) at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

Bashundhara Kings, who set the new milestone in the country's domestic football by winning the record fifth consecutive Bangladesh Premier League title recently, now play the title deciding final match against defending champions Mohammedan on May 22 at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.



In the day's match, Brazilian forward Robson his compatriot Dorielton and forward Mohammad Ibrahim scored one each for Kings who led the first half by 1-0 goal.

Robson gave Kings a deserving lead in the 21st minute. After taking a pass from Miguel winger Rakib ran down from the midfield and provided the ball to Robson who sent the ball to the net giving no chance to Abahani's custodian Sohel.

Abahani however tried to stage a fight back in the first half but failed to convert any goal.

Abahani were found lifeless in the second half. Despite falling behind in the match, the performance of Abahani footballers went down and they failed to produce any remarkable attack in the remaining proceeding.

Taking this opportunity, Kings extended their lead once again as their Brazilian forward Dorielton scored the second goal with a header from the close range in the 71st minute.

Ibrahim completed the Kings tally scoring the third goal with a shot, after an attempt taken by Robson fisted by Abahani's custodian Sohel, came to way in the 90+6th minute.



Nothing is going well with Abahani as they lost to the Bashundhara Kings four times in this season. The sky Blue Dhanmondi remained trophy less this season after being eliminated from the semi-final of the Federation Cup.

The six times BPL champions Abahani, who finished as runners-up after losing to Mohammedan in the final of the Federation Cup last season, stand in third position in the BPL points table and going to finish another frustrating season.

Earlier, Mohammedan Sporting Club stormed into the final of the tournament beating Bangladesh Police Football Club by 2-1 goals in the first semifinal held at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.

