Kings reach Federation Cup final in style

Sports

BSS
14 May, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 09:45 pm

Related News

Kings reach Federation Cup final in style

Bashundhara Kings, who set the new milestone in the country's domestic football by winning the record fifth consecutive Bangladesh Premier League title recently, now play the title deciding final match against defending champions Mohammedan on May 22 at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh.

BSS
14 May, 2024, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 09:45 pm
Kings reach Federation Cup final in style

Star-studded Bashundhara Kings confirmed their spot of final of the ABG Bashundhara Federation Cup Football when they blanked Abahani Limited, Dhaka by 3-0 goals in the second semifinal held today (Tuesday) at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj.

Bashundhara Kings, who set the new milestone in the country's domestic football by winning the record fifth consecutive Bangladesh Premier League title recently, now play the title deciding final match against defending champions Mohammedan on May 22 at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh. 
 
In the day's match, Brazilian forward Robson his compatriot Dorielton and forward Mohammad Ibrahim scored one each for Kings who led the first half by 1-0 goal.

Robson gave Kings a deserving lead in the 21st minute. After taking a pass from Miguel winger Rakib ran down from the midfield and provided the ball to Robson who sent the ball to the net giving no chance to Abahani's custodian Sohel.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Abahani however tried to stage a fight back in the first half but failed to convert any goal.

Abahani were found lifeless in the second half. Despite falling behind in the match, the performance of Abahani footballers went down and they failed to produce any remarkable attack in the remaining proceeding.

Taking this opportunity, Kings extended their lead once again as their Brazilian forward Dorielton scored the second goal with a header from the close range in the 71st minute.

Ibrahim completed the Kings tally scoring the third goal with a shot, after an attempt taken by Robson fisted by Abahani's custodian Sohel, came to way in the 90+6th minute. 
 
Nothing is going well with Abahani as they lost to the Bashundhara Kings four times in this season. The sky Blue Dhanmondi remained trophy less this season after being eliminated from the semi-final of the Federation Cup.

The six times BPL champions Abahani, who finished as runners-up after losing to Mohammedan in the final of the Federation Cup last season, stand in third position in the BPL points table and going to finish another frustrating season.

Earlier, Mohammedan Sporting Club stormed into the final of the tournament beating Bangladesh Police Football Club by 2-1 goals in the first semifinal held at Bir Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Munshiganj.
 

Football

Bashundhara Kings

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

13h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

The US senator gave the idea of a nuclear attack on Gaza

The US senator gave the idea of a nuclear attack on Gaza

3h | Videos
Bangladesh’s T-20 World Cup squad review

Bangladesh’s T-20 World Cup squad review

3h | Videos
MV Abdullah crew arrives at Chattogram port

MV Abdullah crew arrives at Chattogram port

3h | Videos
It will take two months for Ukraine to turn around

It will take two months for Ukraine to turn around

57m | Videos