Barcelona fail to sign Julian Araujo as they filed paperwork 18 seconds late

TBS Report
02 February, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 11:37 am

Barcelona fail to sign Julian Araujo as they filed paperwork 18 seconds late

Barcelona looked set to turn interest in LA Galaxy defender Araujo into a concrete deal before the January 31 transfer deadline.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Barcelona's director of football Mateu Alemany claimed a computing error prevented their purchase of LA Galaxy's Julian Araujo.

Barcelona looked set to turn interest in LA Galaxy defender Araujo into a concrete deal before the January 31 transfer deadline.

According to various reports, the Catalan giants reached a verbal agreement over a loan deal with an option to buy the 21-year-old, but a transfer failed to materialise before the window closed.

"We didn't arrive on time due to a computer error - the delay was 18 seconds," explained Alemany to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, before adding: "We'll have to wait and see what FIFA decide."

After the Blaugrana sanctioned the sale of Hector Bellerin to Sporting CP, they renewed their interest in Mexico international Araujo. A deal was agreed on all accounts with both the player and LA Galaxy, but a paperwork issue currently puts a dream transfer in jeopardy.

With a deal not officially signed off, Araujo currently remains an LA Galaxy player. It remains to be seen what verdict FIFA will draw on the matter, however.

