Bangladesh to play a warm-up match against Oman 'A'

The 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will commence on October 17 and Bangladesh will face Scotland on the opening day of the tournament. Bangladesh will play two more games in the qualifying round- against hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea. The members of the Bangladesh team except for Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman as well as the supporting staff have already reached Oman in order to prepare ahead of the mega event.

After completing the mandatory one-day in-room quarantine, the Bangladesh team started training on Tuesday ahead of a warm-up match against Oman 'A' side. The match wasn't scheduled to take place but Mahmudullah's men decided to play the match after a discussion with the hosts, as of Tuesday.

The match will be held on October 8 at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground. The news has been confirmed to The Business Standard by Rabeed Imam, senior media manager of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The Bangladeshi touring party reached Muscat, the capital of Oman, at 4.30 pm local time on Monday. Then they were taken to Shangri-La Al Husn Resort and Spa and that's where they served the one-day quarantine.

After the practice match against Oman A, Bangladesh will head to the UAE. After serving a one-day mandatory quarantine, Bangladesh will start preparing on October 11 ahead of two warm-up matches- against Sri Lanka and Ireland on October 12 and 14 respectively. Then they will go back to Oman to participate in the qualifying round of the World Cup.