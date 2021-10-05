Bangladesh to play a warm-up match against Oman 'A'

Sports

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 06:40 pm

Related News

Bangladesh to play a warm-up match against Oman 'A'

The match wasn't scheduled to take place but Mahmudullah's men decided to play the match after a discussion with the hosts, as of Tuesday. 

TBS Report
05 October, 2021, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2021, 06:40 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup will commence on October 17 and Bangladesh will face Scotland on the opening day of the tournament. Bangladesh will play two more games in the qualifying round- against hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea. The members of the Bangladesh team except for Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman as well as the supporting staff have already reached Oman in order to prepare ahead of the mega event. 

After completing the mandatory one-day in-room quarantine, the Bangladesh team started training on Tuesday ahead of a warm-up match against Oman 'A' side. The match wasn't scheduled to take place but Mahmudullah's men decided to play the match after a discussion with the hosts, as of Tuesday. 

The match will be held on October 8 at the Oman Cricket Academy Ground. The news has been confirmed to The Business Standard by Rabeed Imam, senior media manager of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

The Bangladeshi touring party reached Muscat, the capital of Oman, at 4.30 pm local time on Monday. Then they were taken to Shangri-La Al Husn Resort and Spa and that's where they served the one-day quarantine. 

After the practice match against Oman A, Bangladesh will head to the UAE. After serving a one-day mandatory quarantine, Bangladesh will start preparing on October 11 ahead of two warm-up matches- against Sri Lanka and Ireland on October 12 and 14 respectively. Then they will go back to Oman to participate in the qualifying round of the World Cup. 

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Team / T20 World Cup 2020

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

1d | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

2d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

2d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

3d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment