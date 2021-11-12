Bangladesh to play Maldives on Saturday in Four Nations Football Tournament

Touring Bangladesh will play the Maldives in their 2nd match of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksha Trophy Four Nations International Football Tournament at Race Course ground in Colombo on Saturday (November 13).

The match will kick-off at 4:30 pm, as per a fresh fixture announced by the tournament organizing committee very recently.

The tournament schedules including Bangladesh-Seychelles first match were deferred twice earlier due to heavy rainfall and inclement weather in Colombo.

As per new fixture, hosts Sri Lanka will face Seychelles on Saturday (November 13) at 9:30 pm.

In the remaining league basis matches on November 16, the Maldives will meet Seychelles at 4:30 pm while Bangladesh will play hosts Sri Lanka at 9:30 pm.

Later, top two teams of the four-nation meet will play final on November 19.

Earlier, Bangladesh started their campaign in the Sri Lankan four nations football with frustrating note after playing 1-1 draw with lowly African side Seychelles in their first match at Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

Bangladesh dominated the first half playing an entertaining football all through to take 1-0 lead.

But, they were looked tired and found completely off-colored in the 2nd half to settle for a draw against their lowly African opponent.

Forward Mohammad Ibrahim put Bangladesh ahead in the 17th minute by an angular shot from right wing (1-0) while Brandon Rashid netted the equalizer for Seychelles just two minutes before the final whistle (1-1). Later, Mohammad Ibrahim was adjudged the most valuable player of the match.

Earlier in tournament opener on Tuesday, coming from behind, hosts Sri Lanka played to a 4-4 draw with their neighbor the Maldives.