Bangladesh lose both openers in morning session, reach 77/2

Sports

TBS Report
24 June, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2022, 10:12 pm

Just like the first Test, Bangladesh lost the toss and were asked to bat first in the second Test in Gros Islet. The visitors made two changes. Mominul Haque, who was the side's captain in the previous series itself, made way for Anamul Haque.  

Mustafizur Rahman was rested and Shoriful Islam, another left-arm seamer, replaced him. On the other hand, the hosts have made a solitary change. Anderson Philip has replaced Gudakesh Motie.

Tamim Iqbal was lucky to survive a leg-before call in the very first over. Kemar Roach appealed for an lbw and went upstairs when not given out. HawkEye showed that the ball was clipping leg stump and the decision stood. 

Roach 'almost' got Mahmudul Hasan Joy twice in the seventh over of the match but the opener survived thanks to DRS. 

But Joy wasn't third time lucky. Debutant Anderson Phillip cleaned up the right-handed batter in just his second delivery in Test cricket. Joy made 10.

Tamim looked comfortable as he played with a lot of intent. He was severe on anything short and drove well through the covers. He struck nine boundaries before playing a bad shot away from his body and Jermaine Blackwood took a simple catch at cover point. The southpaw scored 46. Bangladesh then were 68 for two.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Anamul Haque spent the rest of the session without further damage.   At lunch on day one, Bangladesh were 77 for two. Shanto was unbeaten on 16 and Anamul on 5.

 

Cricket

West Indies Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

