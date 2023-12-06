Bangladesh lose 4 wickets after decent start in first session

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 11:45 am

Bangladesh lose 4 wickets after decent start in first session

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shahadat Hossain Dipu saw off the rest of the session's play without any further loss to take Bangladesh 80/4 at lunch. 

TBS Report
06 December, 2023, 11:35 am
Last modified: 06 December, 2023, 11:45 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Bangladesh openers - Zakir Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan Joy - made a fine start on a tricky Mirpur pitch on Wednesday. The duo added 29 runs in the first 10 overs but their resistence didn't last long.

Zakir was the first one to be dismissed as he threw his wicket away trying to hit Mitchell Santner down the ground at mid on. The hosts lost two wickets within five deliveries and it kind of set the tone up for the rest of the session. Joy was caught at short leg in the 12th over as it brought two new batters at the crease. 

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque both departed in back-to-back overs, again, to put the hosts in more trouble as they were four down for 47 in the 15th over. 

Mushfiqur Rahim and Shahadat Hossain Dipu saw off the rest of the session's play without any further loss to take Bangladesh 80/4 at lunch. 

Mushfiq is batting on 18 while Dipu has bagged 14 runs so far. 

For New Zealand, Santner and Ajaz Patel bagged a brace each.

