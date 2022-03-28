Bangladesh face Mongolia tomorrow in FIFA tier-1 international friendly

Sports

BSS
28 March, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 06:37 pm

Related News

Bangladesh face Mongolia tomorrow in FIFA tier-1 international friendly

The friendly match is a part of the preparation for the final round of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers for both teams. The last time Sylhet District Stadium hosted an international football tournament 'Bangabandhu Gold Cup' was in 2018.

BSS
28 March, 2022, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 06:37 pm
Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Bangladesh take on Mongolia in their second Fifa tier-1 international friendly match scheduled to be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet.

The friendly match is a part of the preparation for the final round of the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers for both teams. The last time Sylhet District Stadium hosted an international football tournament 'Bangabandhu Gold Cup' was in 2018.

Bangladesh will get ample support from the local football fans because if there is any domestic and international match in Sylhet, the local football fans don't' hesitate to come to the stadium to support the team. 

Jamal also enjoy the atmosphere and at the same time, the Bangladesh captain is also expecting support from the fans in tomorrow's match against Mongolia. 

Bangladesh had suffered a 2-0 goal defeat to the Maldives in their first Fifa tier-1 international friendly match held at the Maldives National Stadium in Male, but now the home team are upbeat to bring back their confidence level by winning the match against Mongolia utilizing the home ground advantage.

Addressing a pre-match press conference held today (Monday) at the match venue, Bangladesh's team skipper Jamal Bhuyan said they are disappointed with the defeat against the Maldives, but they are ready to take the charge of the team. 

Jamal said as the match would be held on the home ground the whole country would be looking at them and it's their responsibility for them to perform on the pitch.

There isn't much difference between Bangladesh and Mongolia as far as Fifa ranking is concerned. Both the teams are coming off defeats in their first matches under a new coach. Skipper Jamal however are found more focused on performance on the pitch rather than rankings and past results.

The midfielder said they don't bother in ranking rather and don't see which team is below us or who's above rather they treat all their opponents in the same way. 

He said they don't focus on the absence or presence of any player in the team rather they are concentrate to follow the plan of the coach to implement on  the field.

Mongolia captain Tsend-Ayuush Khurelbaatar said he wants to make the match against Bangladesh memorable because the two countries are going to face again for the first time since that fateful encounter in Dammam 21 years ago.  

Bangladesh team's coach Javier Cabrera and Mongolian coach Ichiro Otsuka were also present at the press conference.

The match kicks off at 5.30 pm.  
 

Football

bangladesh football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

7h | Panorama
Photo caption: How expensive is soybean oil now, after a continuous price hike for over a year? Photo: Mumit M

The tale of a ‘collaterally damaged’ people

9h | Analysis
Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

10h | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Medicines made from poisonous plants

Medicines made from poisonous plants

7h | Videos
Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

7h | Videos
World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

23h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy