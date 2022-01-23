Bangladesh to face India in U-19 CWC Quarter Finals

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 03:44 pm

The defending champions came second in Group A while India topped Group B with 6 points from their three matches.

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 03:44 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh will be hoping for a repeat of the final last time out when they face India in the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Quarter Finals on 29 January 2021. The defending champions came second in Group A while India topped Group B with 6 points from their three matches.

Bangladesh's bowlers worked in tandem to restrict the United Arab Emirates to 148 on their way to a nine-wicket victory in the third group stage match to seal the knockout spot.

The UAE slipped to eight for two inside three overs as Ashiqur Zaman dismissed the two openers to earn himself figures of two for 14 from eight overs. Dhruv Parashar and captain Alishan Sharafu then combined to steady the ship for the UAE putting on 44 runs for the third wicket.

Punya Mehra then top-scored with 43 off 64 balls but could not find a partner to stay with him as the final seven wickets fell for 98 runs. Ripon Mondol returned Bangladesh's best figures taking 3-31, with three other bowlers also coming away with dismissals.

Chasing 148, Bangladesh made a commanding start reaching 86 before losing their first wicket as Iftakher Hossain was caught by Soorya Sathish off the bowling of Jash Giyanani.  Hossain had added 37 runs from 70 balls, with fellow opener Mahfijul Islam putting on 45 runs before the players were taken off the field due to rain in Basseterre.

Mahfijul was able to reach his half-century as the teams emerged with a new target of 107, the opener eventually reaching 64 not out from 6 balls, as Prantik Nawrose Nabil joined him in the middle as they sealed safe passage to the knockout stages.

Bangladesh lost their first and only group stage match against England in the ongoing U-19 CWC.

 

