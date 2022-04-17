Bangladesh expected to tour Australia in 2027, for the first time in 19 years

Bangladesh expected to tour Australia in 2027, for the first time in 19 years

Bangladesh last toured Australia in 2008 and are expected to visit the country for a two-match Test series after a long gap of 19 years. "Bangladesh are expected to tour Australia in 2027 for two Tests. They will visit Bangladesh in 2026. There are series against England, Australia, South Africa and of course the West Indies in the next cycle," Jalal Yunus mentioned. 

Bangladesh expected to tour Australia in 2027, for the first time in 19 years

According to the ICC's Future Tour Programme (FTP), Bangladesh will play 40-odd Tests, 70 ODIs and 76 T20Is (apart from ICC events) in the next cycle (2023-2027), said Jalal Yunus, chairman of the cricket operations department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). 

Bangladesh don't often tour countries like Australia and England and the BCB is trying to arrange tours to these countries. "We have been discussing it with the ECB but nothing has been confirmed as of now," said Yunus. "We are trying to arrange a series between Bangladesh and England in England. I hope that we'll get a positive response from them."

"As of now, we have confirmed 40-plus Tests, 70-plus ODIs and 76-plus T20Is [for the 2023-2027 period]. A few things might change though. But these are the numbers excluding the ICC events. Besides, we might play some triangular series as well."

Bangladesh's next international assignment is a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka. 

