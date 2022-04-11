Bangladesh bundled out for second-lowest fourth innings total, lose Gqeberha Test by 332 runs

Yet another batting collapse, yet another unwanted batting record for Bangladesh. They were bundled out for 80, their second-lowest fourth innings total in Tests, and lost the Gqeberha Test by 332 runs. It is also their fourth-lowest total in Tests overall.

Dean Elgar-led South Africa wrapped up the proceedings in the opening session of Day 4 and take the series 2-0.

It only took an hour for Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer to run through the Bangladesh batting lineup and seal a huge victory. It was 19 overs in Durban, 23.3 in Gqeberha.

In two straight weeks, South Africa's spin duo, Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer have accounted for all the 10 Bangladesh wickets in the fourth innings.

They were also aided by some reckless batting and inexplicable shot-making.

Maharaj took seven wickets for 40 while Harmer bagged three for 34 runs.

But unlike in the last game, the visitors were barely, if ever, in the contest here in this game. South Africa are now placed second in the World Test Championship points table.

Bangladesh started batting on 27 for 3 chasing a mammoth target of 413. Their top order was knocked over last night, the rest of the batting could not muster much.

Rahim fell playing a drive, Mominul to the sweep, and Yasir Ali to a slog sweep. Liton Das and Mehidy showed little resistance but it didn't take long for the latter to skip down the wicket and lose his wicket.

After that, it was just a formality and the South African spin twins didn't waste much time.

For Bangladesh, only three batters reached the double-digit mark. Litton Das top-scored with 27 runs to his name. Miraz bagged 20.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, the hosts piled 453 on the board in the first innings and then bundled out Bangladesh for 217 to take a healthy 236-run lead.

The Proteas then quickly added 176/6 before declaring their second innings in the final session of play on Sunday.

The hosts had won the opening Test by 220 runs.