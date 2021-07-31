Bangladesh, Australia set to start training tomorrow after all the team members test Covid-19 negative

The players and supporting staff of both Bangladesh and Australia have completed the mandatory three-day quarantine. All the members of the Australia and Bangladesh contingent have tested negative for Covid-19 and are set to start training on Sunday ahead of the five-match T20I series starting on Tuesday.

Bangladesh returned from Zimbabwe after winning the full series on Thursday and straightaway entered the biosafety zone of Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka. Australia arrived in Bangladesh on the same day. They didn't enter the airport and had their immigration done under special arrangements. Both the teams are staying at Hotel Intercontinental.

Bangladesh will be facing Australia in T20Is in a bilateral series for the first time. The matches will be held on August 3, 4, 6, 7 and 9 at Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. All the matches will begin at 6 pm local time.

Australia will be without a lot of big names and their regular captain Aaron Finch will also miss out due to injury. Bangladesh too will have to field a depleted side.

The hosts will miss the services of key players in the form of Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das. Mustafizur Rahman, Bangladesh's premier white-ball bowler, will be unavailable for at least two matches.

Bangladesh have never beaten Australia in the 20-over format. The last time they toured Bangladesh was back in 2016 for two Tests.

Bangladesh won the first Test of the series but Australia bounced back in the next game to square the series.