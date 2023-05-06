'Babar Azam no less than Don Bradman'

Sports

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 12:56 pm

Related News

'Babar Azam no less than Don Bradman'

The 28-year-old has 5088 runs at an average of almost 60 in ODIs. His batting average is the highest among batters with minimum 5000 runs.

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 12:56 pm
Photo: PCB
Photo: PCB

Former Pakistan international and cricket board president Ramiz Raja compared Babar Azam to Don Bradman after the Pakistan captain became the fastest man to 5000 ODI runs and took his team to top of ODI rankings for the first time.

"Babar Azam is no less than Don Bradman," Raja said on his YouTube channel. " In white-ball cricket, he has statistically become the best player in the world."

The 28-year-old has 5088 runs at an average of almost 60 in ODIs. His batting average is the highest among batters with minimum 5000 runs.

"I have never seen so much consistency from a player in such a risky format."

The base of which is his technique and temperament. He has no technical issues, whether it is a grassy pitch or a pitch like Karachi, where bowlers generally struggle."

Babar broke Hashim Amla's (101 innings) record to become the first man to score 5000 runs in less than 100 innings. Virat Kohli and Viv Richards achieved the feat in 114 innings. 

"He is the fastest to 5000 ODI runs and has surpassed many legends like Viv Richards, which is a big achievement. He is the reason why Pakistan has become the number one team in ODI rankings," he said.

Cricket

Babar Azam / Pakistan Cricket Team / Don Bradman / Ramiz Raja

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

4h | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

1d | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

Tell of an opportunistic investment in closed end mutual funds

2h | TBS Markets
What should you do with headache?

What should you do with headache?

1d | TBS Health
50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

1d | TBS Stories
Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work