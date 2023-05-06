'Babar Azam no less than Don Bradman'

Former Pakistan international and cricket board president Ramiz Raja compared Babar Azam to Don Bradman after the Pakistan captain became the fastest man to 5000 ODI runs and took his team to top of ODI rankings for the first time.

"Babar Azam is no less than Don Bradman," Raja said on his YouTube channel. " In white-ball cricket, he has statistically become the best player in the world."

The 28-year-old has 5088 runs at an average of almost 60 in ODIs. His batting average is the highest among batters with minimum 5000 runs.

"I have never seen so much consistency from a player in such a risky format."

The base of which is his technique and temperament. He has no technical issues, whether it is a grassy pitch or a pitch like Karachi, where bowlers generally struggle."

Babar broke Hashim Amla's (101 innings) record to become the first man to score 5000 runs in less than 100 innings. Virat Kohli and Viv Richards achieved the feat in 114 innings.

"He is the fastest to 5000 ODI runs and has surpassed many legends like Viv Richards, which is a big achievement. He is the reason why Pakistan has become the number one team in ODI rankings," he said.