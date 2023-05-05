Australia travel to South Africa for limited-overs series

Sports

Reuters
05 May, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 04:03 pm

Related News

Australia travel to South Africa for limited-overs series

It is the first white-ball tour to the country by Australia since 2020 and follows South Africa’s withdrawal from an ODI series in Australia last January, when they prioritised the launch of their domestic T20 league.

Reuters
05 May, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 05 May, 2023, 04:03 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia travel to South Africa for an eight-match white-ball tour this year, including three Twenty20 matches and five one-day internationals (ODIs) in preparation for the 50-over World Cup in India, officials confirmed on Friday.

The T20 fixtures will all be played at Kingsmead in the coastal city of Durban between 30 August to 3 September. The tour then moves to the Highveld for the five-match ODI series over 7 to 17 September. The first two games will be in Bloemfontein, followed by matches in Potchefstroom, Pretoria and Johannesburg.

It is the first white-ball tour to the country by Australia since 2020 and follows South Africa's withdrawal from an ODI series in Australia last January, when they prioritised the launch of their domestic T20 league.

Having forfeited that series, South Africa have yet to seal their place at the World Cup in October but will do so if Ireland fail to complete a clean-sweep of their three-match series against Bangladesh, which starts in Chelmsford next week.

If the Irish do book their place at the expense of South Africa, the latter will suffer the embarrassment of having to go through the final round of qualifiers in Zimbabwe next month.

Cricket

Australia Cricket Team / South Africa Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

7h | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

7h | Thoughts
Honda targeted the Euro R range to a more mature crowd which is reflected in the subtle and sleeper-esque styling of this CL1 generation. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Torneo Euro R: the docile Type R

6h | Wheels
Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

Tracing roots: The emergence and disappearance of Dhaka's Anglo-Indians

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What should you do with headache?

What should you do with headache?

6h | TBS Health
50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

22h | TBS Stories
Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

2h | TBS Insight
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022