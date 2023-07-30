Australia need 384 runs to win Ashes after Broad's final innings

Sports

AFP
30 July, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 04:44 pm

Related News

Australia need 384 runs to win Ashes after Broad's final innings

Broad emerged to a standing ovation in the south London sunshine on Sunday, applauded by the tourists as he stepped onto the ground in search of more runs for England on the fourth day.

AFP
30 July, 2023, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2023, 04:44 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Stuart Broad was given a guard of honour as he made his way to the wicket for the final time on Sunday but England added just six runs to their total, setting Australia 384 to win the fifth and final Ashes Test.

The paceman made a shock announcement on Saturday that he would retire from cricket after the match at The Oval.

The 37-year-old seamer is the fifth most successful bowler in Test history, with 602 wickets, so far.

"I've had a love affair with the Ashes my whole life and the thought of being able to bowl my last ball and face my last ball against Australia fills me with joy," he said.

Broad emerged to a standing ovation in the south London sunshine on Sunday, applauded by the tourists as he stepped onto the ground in search of more runs for England on the fourth day.

The home side, in a game they must win to pull level at 2-2, were 389-9 in their second innings overnight -- a commanding lead of 377 runs.

Broad, whose highest Test score is 169, was batting with his long-time bowling partner James Anderson.

Broad faced the first over delivered by fellow paceman Mitchell Starc, pulling the sixth delivery for a towering six.

But Anderson was out lbw to off-spinner Todd Murphy off the fifth ball of the second over as England were dismissed for 395.

Australia, as the holders, have already retained the Ashes, at 2-1 up.

But they must avoid defeat at The Oval if they are to win their first Ashes series in England since 2001.

Cricket

Stuart Broad / England Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / ashes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

Nippon Paint eyes 2nd position in Bangladesh market

1h | Panorama
Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

Discover the finest gear for your next adventure

20h | Brands
It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

1d | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

Babui bird; reproduction is disrupted due to habitat shortage

40m | TBS Stories
How did Barbie come to the movies?

How did Barbie come to the movies?

4h | TBS Entertainment
Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

Amanullah Aman arrested from Gabtoli

1d | TBS Today
Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
CU decides to take postponed exams soon
Education

CU decides to take postponed exams soon