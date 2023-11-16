Australia crush Bangladesh 7-0 in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Australia's qualification campaign for the 2026 FIFA World Cup began on a winning note as they registered a thumping 7-0 victory over Bangladesh at the AAMI Park in Melbourne.

It was always going to be a tough night for Bangladesh against an experienced Australian unit that almost stunned Argentina in the Round of 16 of the last World Cup. The tourists showed some fight but it was never enough.

Jamie McLaren recorded a hat-trick while Mitchell Duke netted the ball twice. Harry Souttar and Brandon Borello scored one goal each.

Centre-back Souttar put Australia ahead in the fourth minute of the match. The Leicester City player, who received significant praise for his excellent defensive performance in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, headed the ball into the nets after receiving a brilliant ball from Craig Goodwin.

Bangladesh managed to nullify the Australian threat for a few minutes after that and even won a corner. But the hosts did not stay quiet for too long as Brandon Borello made it 2-0.

Despite conceding two goals, Bangladesh midfield tried to put pressure on Australia and denied them thanks to some good defensive play. But the height of the hosts was always going to cause problems for Bangladesh.

Mitchell Duke, who helped Australia to a drought-ending win in the World Cup last year, won an aerial duel in the 37th minute to make it 3-0.

The Australia forward scored once again on the eve of the break, taking the game further away from the visitors.

Just after the resumption, Jamie McLaren made it 5-0 thanks to a refereeing error. McLaren was clearly offside but there was no VAR and so the decision stood.

Substitute McLaren netted his second goal in the 70th minute. Mitul Marma made a fantastic save but the Australian attacker found the back of the net following that. And he scored his third as a result of a tap-in in the 84th minute.

Australia were awarded a penalty before the final whistle but Marma saved it.