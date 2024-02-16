Ashwin withdraws from Test squad with immediate effect due to family medical emergency

Sports

Hindustan Times
16 February, 2024, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 11:49 pm

Related News

Ashwin withdraws from Test squad with immediate effect due to family medical emergency

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin," the BCCI said in a media release.

Hindustan Times
16 February, 2024, 11:45 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2024, 11:49 pm
Ashwin withdraws from Test squad with immediate effect due to family medical emergency

Ravichandran Ashwin will play no further part in the ongoing 3rd Test against England in Rajkot after the India spinner opted to pull out of the India squad due to a family emergency. The development was confirmed by the BCCI, who informed about Ashwin's decision in a release.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin," the BCCI said in a media release.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period."

More to follow....

Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

16h | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

14h | Panorama
Recognition would give Palestine more political, legal and even symbolic power. Photo: Reuters

Would a recognised Palestine help end the Gaza conflict?

14h | Panorama
TBS Illustration.

Why Bangladesh's bond market is struggling to break free

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

In the second week of February, why is the capital market in the opposite direction?

1d | Videos
Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

Ivory Coast president rewards football team for their AFCON win

1d | Videos
Why Japan slips into recession

Why Japan slips into recession

1d | Videos
Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

Russia is close to creating cancer vaccines

9h | Videos