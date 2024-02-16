Ashwin withdraws from Test squad with immediate effect due to family medical emergency

Ravichandran Ashwin will play no further part in the ongoing 3rd Test against England in Rajkot after the India spinner opted to pull out of the India squad due to a family emergency. The development was confirmed by the BCCI, who informed about Ashwin's decision in a release.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin," the BCCI said in a media release.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time.

"The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period."

