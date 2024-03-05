100-Test milestone 'just a number', says Ashwin

Sports

AFP
05 March, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 05:19 pm

Related News

100-Test milestone 'just a number', says Ashwin

Ashwin, 37, is set to reach the landmark in the fifth and final match of England's tour starting Thursday in the brisk Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala.

AFP
05 March, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 05:19 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said Tuesday he did not share his family's excitement for his 100th Test appearance, adding a series-ending win over England was more important to him than "just a number".

Ashwin, 37, is set to reach the landmark in the fifth and final match of England's tour starting Thursday in the brisk Himalayan hill town of Dharamsala.

"It does not mean anything to me," he told reporters. It means a lot to my wife and my mom. My daughters are more excited than I am. It's just a number."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The off-spinner already passed the rare milestone of 500 wickets in the third match of the series, which India has already won 3-1.

He left that match midway to be with his ailing mother before returning to be part of India's victory in Rajkot, acknowledging the strain his career had put on his loved ones.

"Playing Indian cricket for such a long time and being on the road, the kind of sacrifice the family makes is enormous."

Ashwin, an engineering graduate who hails from the southern city of Chennai, started out as a batsman and bowled medium-pace before switching to off-spin.

He made his Test debut in 2011 and has 507 wickets including 35 five-wicket hauls in 99 matches.

Ashwin said despite his personal milestone, he looks forward to another victory to finish on 4-1.

"More than the destination, the journey has been very special," said Ashwin.

"It is a journey of up and downs, a lot of learnings. But it doesn't change anything as far as playing a Test match is concerned. 3-1 scoreline is on the board and despite the scoreline, you want to win every Test match."

Ashwin, an all-rounder with five Test centuries while batting in the middle and lower-order, has often had to compete with fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja for a place in the XI.

"It's always disappointing to not play a particular game for your country, especially when you were doing well," he said.

"But you got to make peace with it because it was in the best interest of the team. Not many teams in the world has what India has got," he said.

When asked about the batsmen who challenged him the most over his career, Ashwin said he "loved bowling to Steve Smith, (Kane) Williamson and Joe Root".

Cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin / India Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

5h | Habitat
Like the capital’s Dhanmondi, Gulshan and Banani areas, Khilgaon also has high-rise buildings or towers with restaurants on every floor. At one of these buildings, we found the way to the stairs blocked by a huge generator. PHOTOS: MEHEDI HASAN

Waiting on a fire? Inside the restaurant cluster in Khilgaon

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Ukraine unable to survive because of a weak defense structure?

Is Ukraine unable to survive because of a weak defense structure?

2h | Videos
Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

Tk42 per kg tariff for sugar with import price of tk70

3h | Videos
India to build new naval base close to Maldives amid tensions over China ties

India to build new naval base close to Maldives amid tensions over China ties

4h | Videos
The residents of the Munshiganj city are not getting the benefits of water treatment plant

The residents of the Munshiganj city are not getting the benefits of water treatment plant

5h | Videos