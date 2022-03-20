Archery team returns home with head high

Sports

BSS
20 March, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 09:04 pm

Related News

Archery team returns home with head high

They won three gold and one silver in the just concluded 2022 Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-1 in Phuket, Thailand.

BSS
20 March, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2022, 09:04 pm
Archery team returns home with head high

Bangladesh archery team returned home this afternoon after a successful tournament winning three gold and one silver medal in the just concluded 2022 Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-1 in Phuket, Thailand.

Bangladesh Archery Federation's (BAF) acting general secretary Roshiduzzaman Sherniyabad, BAF executive member Rafiqul Islam Tipu and sponsor City Group's brand manager Rubaiyat Ahmed welcomed the archery team at the Hazrat Shahjalal International airport.

Later the archery team moved to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi where the BAF's president lieutenant general Mohammad Moinul Islam (retd.) welcomed the archery team for achieving the success in the tournament.

The federation's president urged the archery team to continue the success in the future.

Others

Bangladesh Archery team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

If Bangladesh is self-sufficient in rice production, why would we import rice? Photo: Wikimedia Commons

'We do not have food security. We are only secure in rice production to an extent'

8h | Interviews
The designer’s showcase had themes of liberation, feminism, and self-assertion

Maison Delacour: The spring collection debut of storied fashion designer Akou Delacour

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

999 prevented around 1,500 suicide attempts. Yet, a lot more needs to be done

10h | Panorama
Pera Sandesh, a special variety of sweetmeat made using milk and sugar, is displayed in a sweet shop in Naogaon. The popularity of this sweet item has already transcended the border. Photo: TBS

The legend of Naogaon’s Pera Sandesh

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

1h | Videos
Reasons behind some universities are being famous

Reasons behind some universities are being famous

1h | Videos
Tale of one season wonders

Tale of one season wonders

1h | Videos
US astronauts welcome Russian cosmonauts

US astronauts welcome Russian cosmonauts

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh