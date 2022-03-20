Archery team returns home with head high

Bangladesh archery team returned home this afternoon after a successful tournament winning three gold and one silver medal in the just concluded 2022 Asia Cup World Ranking tournament stage-1 in Phuket, Thailand.

🥇🥇🥇 3 GOLDS

🥈 1 SILVER



🇧🇩 Bangladesh topped the medal table in Phuket! #AsiaCup #archery pic.twitter.com/jXD3Z9prsZ— World Archery (@worldarchery) March 19, 2022

Bangladesh Archery Federation's (BAF) acting general secretary Roshiduzzaman Sherniyabad, BAF executive member Rafiqul Islam Tipu and sponsor City Group's brand manager Rubaiyat Ahmed welcomed the archery team at the Hazrat Shahjalal International airport.

Later the archery team moved to Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi where the BAF's president lieutenant general Mohammad Moinul Islam (retd.) welcomed the archery team for achieving the success in the tournament.

The federation's president urged the archery team to continue the success in the future.