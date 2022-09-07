Alex Hales earns shock England recall, to be part of T20 World Cup squad

Sports

Hindustan Times
07 September, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 03:38 pm

Related News

Alex Hales earns shock England recall, to be part of T20 World Cup squad

“Nottinghamshire batter Alex Hales has been called up to England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Yorkshire's Jonathan Bairstow after a left ankle injury sustained last week ended his chances of playing in the tournament. Hales, 33, who last represented England in March 2019, has also been added to the IT20 squad for the tour of Pakistan," said the ECB in its statement.

Hindustan Times
07 September, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2022, 03:38 pm
Alex Hales earns shock England recall, to be part of T20 World Cup squad

Opening batter Alex Hales has earned his first England call-up in over three years. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday that Hales has been included in the England T20 squad for their tour of Pakistan in place of the injured Jonny Bairstow.

"Nottinghamshire batter Alex Hales has been called up to England's ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad as a replacement for Yorkshire's Jonathan Bairstow after a left ankle injury sustained last week ended his chances of playing in the tournament. Hales, 33, who last represented England in March 2019, has also been added to the IT20 squad for the tour of Pakistan," said the ECB in its statement.

Hales last played for England in a T20I against the West Indies in March 2019. He was an integral part of England's white-ball revolution after the 2015 World Cup but was sacked from the team due to off-field issues that irked then-captain Eoin Morgan. Hales has since impressed with innings in T20 leagues around the world but Morgan continued to maintain that he has no place in the squad. Morgan retired from international cricket in June this year.

England men's director of cricket Rob Key had previously stated the door was open for Hales to make his return, with his past transgressions now forgotten.

"I spoke to Alex Hales, he rang me actually, and he argued why he wasn't there and I think that's quite right too," Key had said after the initial England T20 squad had been announced. "I much prefer when these people pick up the phone and say, 'come on then, why wasn't I there?'

"I have a huge amount of respect for that as opposed to people who go behind the scenes moaning about why they've not been picked.

Cricket

Alex Hales / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The new British prime minister Mary Elizabeth Truss. Photo: Reuters

Liz Truss hopes to follow in the footsteps of Iron Lady Thatcher

1h | Panorama
Photos: Din Muhammad Shibly

Dry fish: Source of protein and income

3h | In Focus
January, Uber started it’s venture in Rangpur, the eighth division of Bangladesh. But coupled with inflation and price hikes, Uber’s already exuberant fares became steeper for the masses in the last few weeks. Photo: Uber

‘The commission we charge is fairly representative of the quality of service we provide’

5h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Toyota Celica GTS: The most practical sports car you can buy

6h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

Bangladesh-India sign MoUs on seven issues

18m | Videos
Liz Truss made new UK PM

Liz Truss made new UK PM

38m | Videos
Inadequate facilities hampering growth of Sheikh Hasina University

Inadequate facilities hampering growth of Sheikh Hasina University

43m | Videos
Photo: TBS

CyberOne humanoid robot

53m | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Dutch company acquires Petromax LPG, Cylinders for over Tk1,000cr

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 
Economy

Bangladesh eyes $35b slice of Saudi market 