Aich's hundred helps U-19 Tigers seal series against Afghanistan

Bangladesh Under-19 team absolutely thumped Afghanistan Under-19 in the third youth ODI of the five-match series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. By winning the match by a huge margin of 121 runs, Bangladesh have sealed the series 3-0 with two matches to go.

This was their fifth win in youth ODIs over Afghanistan.

A magnificent hundred from Bangladesh vice-captain Aich Mollah and a cameo towards the end from debutant Abdullah Al Mamun helped the hosts amass 222 for six after 50 overs. They successfully defended it as Afghanistan U-19 were bundled out for a mere 101 in 39.4 overs. Left-arm spinner Naimur Rahman claimed a five-wicket haul.

Lack of urgency was evident in the batting of the visitors and there was no substantial partnership. None of the Afghanistan batters crossed 25. Bilal Sayeedi and Ijaz Ahmed scored 22 runs each but both of them were dismissed by Naimur. Ripon Mondon accounted for three wickets too while Ariful Islam picked up a couple.

Earlier, Bangladesh U-19 won the toss and were elected to bat first. But the home side was off to a horrific start as they lost Prantik Nawrose Nabil and Khalid Hasan inside five overs. Mollah walked out to bat at four when the team was tottering at six for two. He then added 61 off 24 overs with Mofijul Islam before the latter was dismissed in the 29th over. Mofijul scored 27 off 93 balls.

The fourth-wicket stand between Mollah and skipper SM Meherob of 53 runs in 7.2 overs provided the much-needed momentum. Aich Mollah did bulk of the scoring before Meherob perished after scoring seven. Mollah added 33 and 49 with Tahjibul Islam and Abdullah Al Mamun for the fifth and sixth wicket respectively and in the process reached his maiden youth ODI century. He took 124 deliveries to reach the milestone. He reached his fifty off 74 balls and the second fifty came much quicker.

Mollah fell in the 49th over after scoring a well-constructed 108 off 130. His innings involved eight fours and four sixes.

The hosts finished on a high scoring 20 off the last two overs thanks to Mamun's aggressive unbeaten 20-ball-32. 222 was Bangladesh U-19's highest total in youth ODIs against Afghanistan.

Left-arm medium-fast bowler Faisal Khan Ahmadzai picked up three wickets for 39 runs