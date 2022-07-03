1st T20I between WI and Bangladesh likely to begin at 1.15 am

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 12:45 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 12:46 am

1st T20I between WI and Bangladesh likely to begin at 1.15 am

The first T20I between the West Indies and Bangladesh at Windsor Park in Roseau has been delayed due to a wet outfield. 

The umpires have had several inspections so far and are still not completely satisfied with the state of the outfield. According to broadcaster Athar Ali Khan, the toss is likely to take place at 12.45 am BST and the match should begin 30 minutes after that.

"Toss at 2:45 pm (12:45 am BST) & play to start at 3:15 pm (1:15 am BST)," tweeted Athar.

