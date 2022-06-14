16-year old Shihab wants to fill the void of leg-spinners in Bangladesh

Sheikh Imtiaz Shihab may have just turned 16, but the determination and quality that he possesses have caught the eye of many. Shihab, who is a student of class nine at Rangpur Shishu Niketan High School, has managed to become the best player in the recently concluded National School Cricket tournament. In the final of the tournament yesterday, he continued to lead his side from the front and helped them win the title.

What makes Shihab different from some seven thousand young cricketers is his professionalism and leadership. He is on his way to mastering one of the hardest crafts in cricket - the leg-spin. Not only that, he is a capable batter and captains his team. He understands the added responsibility arising from the leadership and enjoys it. Aware of the dearth of leg-spinners in the country, the teenager wants to fill the void.

Shihab troubled batters throughout the competition. Including the superb five-wicket haul (five for 14) in the final, the young leg-spinner scalped 33 wickets, the most by anyone in the tournament. 136 runs came off his bat too, bringing him the player-of-the-tournament award.

It's not that Shihab delivered a dominating performance because it's school cricket. The control he has over the ball is something very admirable for his age. He has a beautiful action and apart from his strength which is the conventional leg-break, Shihab can deliver googlies, top-spinners, and sliders.

"From childhood, I wanted to be a great leg-spinner. Among leg-spinners, I idolise Rashid Khan. I am currently working on four different variations of leg-spin - the leg break, googly, top-spin and slider."

The five-for in the final was Shihab's fourth in this year's National School Cricket tournament. The leg-spinner, who trained at Panthakunja Cricket Academy in Rangpur, wanted to give his hundred percent in the tournament and become the highest wicket-taker.

"It's a happy moment for me. My mission was to be the leading wicket-taker, take five-fors every match, and win awards. By the grace of the Almighty, I have done that," Shihab told The Business Standard (TBS) after the final.

Shihab idolises Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan and wants to develop himself as someone who can do well in international cricket.

"As the captain of the winning team, I am very happy. The whole team acted according to the plans. We have enjoyed the tournament a lot. Many of us have managed to show what they are capable of," Shihab concluded.