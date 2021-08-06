15 years of Shakib in international cricket

Shakib Al Hasan has been one of the most consistent performers with both and ball and is undoubtedly the biggest name to have emerged from Bangladesh cricket.

Shakib made his debut in international cricket on this day in 2006 as a 19-year old against Zimbabwe. In that ODI match in Harare, Shakib scored 30 and got the wicket of Elton Chigumbura.

That was the beginning of an illustrious cricket career and Shakib has established himself as one of the greatest all-rounders of the 21st century.

Two years after his international debut, he became the top ODI all-rounder in the ICC rankings. In 2011, Shakib topped the all-rounder rankings in the longest format as well. Shakib was the captain when Bangladesh won their first-ever Test series away from home.

The all-rounder led Bangladesh in the 2011 ICC World Cup which was held in the subcontinent.

In 2014, Shakib scored a hundred and took a ten-wicket haul in a Test match against Zimbabwe. He was only the third all-rounder in the history of Tests to achieve the feat.

Shakib became the first cricketer to become the no. 1 all-rounder across formats in 2015. He was part of the Bangladesh squad in the 2015 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy where they reached the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively. Shakib scored a sensational century against New Zealand in the virtual quarterfinal against New Zealand in Cardiff.

He delivered a memorable performance in the 2019 World Cup, scoring 606 runs and bagging 11 wickets. Shakib was the first player to score 500 runs and 10 wickets in a single edition of the World Cup.

Shakib, though, has been involved in a lot of controversies, including a one-year suspension for failing to report bookie approaches.

Recently he became the fastest cricketer to achieve the double of 12000 runs and 500 wickets in international cricket. He is also the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in all three formats. At 34, Shakib is still one of the finest performers in the team and someone whom youngsters look up to.