10-men Brazil survive late Chile onslaught to reach Copa semi-final

Sports

Hindustan Times
03 July, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 09:53 am

Related News

10-men Brazil survive late Chile onslaught to reach Copa semi-final

Lucas Paqueta put the reigning champions 1-0 up within seconds of coming on as a half-time substitute, but the game changed moments later when Jesus was sent off for a criminally high challenge that felled Eugenio Mena.

Hindustan Times
03 July, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 03 July, 2021, 09:53 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brazil survived losing Gabriel Jesus to a red card early in the second half to defeat Chile 1-0 on Friday and move into a Copa America semi-final against Peru.

Lucas Paqueta put the reigning champions 1-0 up within seconds of coming on as a half-time substitute, but the game changed moments later when Jesus was sent off for a criminally high challenge that felled Eugenio Mena.

Chile forced the host nation onto the back foot for much of the second half but could not get that all-important equaliser.

The result means Brazil will play Peru, who beat Paraguay on penalties earlier in the day, in the first Copa semi-final at Rio's Nilton Santos stadium on July 5.

The other quarter-finals will be played on Saturday, featuring Argentina against Ecuador and Uruguay v Colombia.

Football

Brazil Football Team / Copa America

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

Ready set go with Nima: Episode 1

1d | Videos
Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

Covid-19 in Bangladesh: Day-1 of the strict lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

TBS Money: Shipping crisis increases garment industry operational costs

2d | Videos
Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

Shimulia ferry ghat sees huge crowds of homebound people on the eve of strict lockdowns

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

5
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

6
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured