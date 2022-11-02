The Work of Creation 2: An experience in introspection

The Works of Creation 2 is a solo exhibition of artworks by Kazi Ghiyasuddin at Bengal Shilpalay in Dhanmondi

Kazi Ghiyasuddin. Illustration: TBS
Considered to be amongst the modern masters of the Bangladeshi art scene, Kazi Ghiyasuddin's command over his paintings are a rare sight to be seen. His art invites viewers to look beyond traditional or recognisable forms, and emphasises on the feelings they inspire. 

He expects one to lend their own interpretation, and the intricacy and details of the works demand introspection from the viewer.   

Born in Madaripur in 1951, Ghiyas graduated from the Government College of Art and Crafts (presently Faculty of Fine Art, University of Dhaka) in 1970. He later obtained a master's degree in Fine Art from the University of Chittagong.  Ghiyas pursued his higher education in Japan; he was the first Bangladeshi to receive a Ph. D in Art from the National University of Fine Arts and Music in Tokyo.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

His international renown flourished as he carved out a place for himself in the art circles of Tokyo. In 2018, the Japanese government honoured Ghiyas with the Emperor's Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays. However, despite living abroad for over four decades he never quite lost touch with his roots. Today, the artist divides his time between his home in Japan and Savar, Dhaka. 

Neither quite Bangladeshi nor Japanese, Ghiyas' style is distinct. His works are dense and detailed, yet a harmony exists between the two to create a graceful and cohesive experience.  The very nature of his paintings wheels one in, and takes them on a journey that is almost surreal. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Ghiyas' wants to inspire peace through his art. As he explained, "I derive inspiration from nature, and from music. They instil peace within me, and I want my paintings to do the same."

Organised by Bengal Foundation, 'The Work of Creation' at Bengal Shilpalay, a solo exhibition of artworks by the artist, was the inaugural show for the gallery back in 2019. The Foundation has organised a sequel to the show, The Work of Creation 2, which is composed of some of Ghiyas' most recent works.  

Ghiyas' works on large canvases are a true spectacle, the rhythm in his abstraction inspires one to get lost in its melody. The exhibits in The Work of Creation 2 are devoid of these large canvases, and instead are populated by significantly smaller artworks. The art on view uses an array of media; watercolour on paper, oil on canvas and board, and collage; and somehow manages to retain the qualities of the larger works.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"Some of my larger works in the past had a lot of details in them, but I am not as young as I once was and it becomes very labour intensive for me now. These works are smaller in size but I have included the same level of details to retain the essence of my style," said Ghiyas. "Some of these artworks took me 10 years to complete. Even the smaller pieces took me two to three years to finish. I worked on layer after layer."  

The Work of Creation 2 was inaugurated on Friday, 28 October, and is open to all, every day except Tuesdays, from 4 PM to 8 PM, until 28 November. 

TBS Picks: A selection of artworks from the show with a description from the artist

The artworks featured at The Work of Creation 2 are untitled pieces completed within the last three years. The exhibits were curated by Kazi Ghiyasuddin himself 

This particular artwork is inspired by classical music, its rhythm and its sound. Painting is often like making music. Musicians spend time learning their instrument, they practise scales, etc. When I was a young painter, I painted realistic works, things I directly saw in nature. That was me practising a scale. This is my creation, it is my own music, my own poem, my authored piece of literature.

 

I take forms from nature and portray them in my own unique way. This piece was inspired by a landscape. I look at natural forms, their placement, and their details. But I compose the artworks in my mind.  

All of my works are interconnected. When I work on something, I find elements to use for my next. I don't want to say anything definitive about any of my artworks, and what they mean. I want them to be like a song, where my audience finds something that they can relate to, where they assign their very own meanings.  
 

