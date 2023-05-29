'The Witcher' season 5 is in the works

'The Witcher' season 5 is in the works

The Witcher season 3. Photo: Collected
The Witcher season 3. Photo: Collected

Excitement is building as The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 gears up for its highly anticipated release on June 29th, but fans have even more reason to celebrate. 

In a recent interview with Deadline, casting director Sophie Holland dropped an unexpected bombshell: Season 5 of the hit show is already in the works. While rumors of a potential fifth season had been circulating since January, this is the first time an official source has confirmed it.

Holland revealed that production for the fourth season is set to commence soon, with Liam Hemsworth taking over the role of Geralt of Rivia from Henry Cavill. 

Cavill's departure from the series came as a shock to many fans who considered him a perfect fit for the iconic character. The actor's deep love for the source material and desire for a more faithful adaptation of Andrzej Sapkowski's works were well-known, leading to speculation that creative differences with showrunner Lauren Hissrich played a role in his decision to step away. However, when asked about Cavill's departure, Holland chose to remain tight-lipped, leaving fans to wonder about the behind-the-scenes dynamics.

Nonetheless, the announcement of a fifth season is a testament to the continued success and popularity of The Witcher. With Netflix's history of canceling shows abruptly, fans were understandably concerned about the future of the series. However, it seems their worries can be put to rest, as the show's longevity appears assured.

While the exact number of seasons The Witcher will ultimately have remains uncertain, fans can take solace in the fact that there is no end in sight just yet. The confirmation of a fifth season showcases Netflix's confidence in the show's ability to captivate audiences and deliver thrilling adventures in the world of Geralt of Rivia.

As Liam Hemsworth prepares to step into the role of Geralt, fans are eager to see his interpretation of the iconic character. Hemsworth's immense popularity and dedicated fan base ensure that his casting will generate significant buzz and intrigue. Holland expressed her excitement about Hemsworth's involvement, hinting at a mix of new characters and familiar faces in the upcoming season.

 

