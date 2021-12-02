Real and virtual fans attend 'The Witcher' London premiere

Glitz

Reuters
02 December, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 12:08 pm

Related News

Real and virtual fans attend 'The Witcher' London premiere

Anya Chalotra, who plays sorceress Yennefer, said seeing all the fans at the event made the success of the show feel real to her

Reuters
02 December, 2021, 11:55 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 12:08 pm
Actor Henry Cavill attends the premiere of &quot;The Man From U.N.C.L.E.&quot; at Ziegfeld Theater in New York August 10, 2015. Photo: Reuters
Actor Henry Cavill attends the premiere of "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." at Ziegfeld Theater in New York August 10, 2015. Photo: Reuters

The cast of Netflix's "The Witcher" hit the red carpet in London's Leicester Square on Wednesday for the premiere of the second season of the epic fantasy series that fans attended in person and virtually.

Based on the series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the highly-anticipated second season follows Geralt of Rivia, played by British actor Henry Cavill, as he hunts monsters in a fantasy realm known as the Continent.

Anya Chalotra, who plays sorceress Yennefer, said seeing all the fans at the event made the success of the show feel real to her. More fans of the show watched the premiere online through a video call streaming on a large screen.

Henry Cavill as Witcher and Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer Photo: Collected
Henry Cavill as Witcher and Anya Chalotra as sorceress Yennefer Photo: Collected

The first season was viewed by over 76 million people within its first month of release, according to Netflix's 2019 earnings.

Several new cast members have joined the show for season two.

Cavill said his favourite part of filming season two was working with Danish actor Kim Bodnia, who plays Vesemir, one of the oldest and most experienced monster hunters known as witchers.

"Kim and I really brought something which wasn't on the page, it was about bringing the emotionality of these characters in rather than just being sort of roughty-toughty monster killers," Cavill told Reuters.

Netflix announced in September that the show would be returning for a third season and lead producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said the writing is almost complete.

"We're so excited to keep telling these stories. Andrzej Sapkowski wrote such amazing books, and we just want to get through all of them and we want the chance to get them to fans," she said.

For Cavill, reportedly a long-time fan of the video game adaptation before being cast, the most important thing is staying true to the books.

"We'll see how the scripts come out and then I'll work with everyone to hopefully bring book Geralt and as much of the books into the show is possible," he said.

The second season of "The Witcher" starts streaming on Netflix globally on Dec. 17.

Henry Cavill / The Witcher / netflix / premier / The Witcher 2

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

55m | Pursuit
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

2h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

22h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

MFS interoperability: Factors to consider

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

15h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

15h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

15h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'