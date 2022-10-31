The Witcher to return with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

Splash

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 09:32 am

Related News

The Witcher to return with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

TBS Report
31 October, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 31 October, 2022, 09:32 am
The Witcher to return with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

The Witcher will officially return for a fourth season on Netflix, but it will be Liam Hemsworth playing the role of Geralt of Rivia instead of Henry Cavill. 

In that regard, Cavill said,"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4."

Cavill continued, "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Liam Hemsworth, who has appeared in movies like The Hunger Games and Independence Day: Resurgence, is the younger brother of Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Liam's excitement could be felt in his words as he was incredibly happy to have landed the role of Geralt, being a fan of the show himself.

"Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

The Witcher on Netflix will return for a fourth season, but little is known about it yet. At Netflix's TUDUM showcase, the upcoming season's poster was unveiled. It featured a swallow, which is Ciri's emblem, along with a shattered Wolf medallion from Geralt's School of the Wolf.

The Witcher / Liam Hemsworth / Henry Cavill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Baggitude&#039;s Santorini is a messenger bag crafted with denim and leather

Baggitude: Bags to accommodate the modern lifestyle

45m | Brands
Illustration: TBS

‘This is not a seasonal challenge; this is a structural problem’

3h | Panorama
With support from ICRC and CRP, they are now dreaming big. Photo: ICRC

Motivated, fit and skilled: How physically challenged cricketers defy all odds

55m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

14h | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

15h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

17h | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport
Bangladesh

Railway plans big for Dhaka-Ctg freight transport