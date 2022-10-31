The Witcher to return with Liam Hemsworth as Geralt

The Witcher will officially return for a fourth season on Netflix, but it will be Liam Hemsworth playing the role of Geralt of Rivia instead of Henry Cavill.

In that regard, Cavill said,"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4."

Cavill continued, "In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Liam Hemsworth, who has appeared in movies like The Hunger Games and Independence Day: Resurgence, is the younger brother of Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Liam's excitement could be felt in his words as he was incredibly happy to have landed the role of Geralt, being a fan of the show himself.

"Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

The Witcher on Netflix will return for a fourth season, but little is known about it yet. At Netflix's TUDUM showcase, the upcoming season's poster was unveiled. It featured a swallow, which is Ciri's emblem, along with a shattered Wolf medallion from Geralt's School of the Wolf.