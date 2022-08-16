Henry Cavill returns to shooting for 'The Witcher' season 3

Geralt of Rivia is back on set to continue shooting season 3 of 'The Witcher'.

Shooting was halted following lead actor Henry Cavill's diagnosis of COVID-19.

According to Redanian Intelligence, because the actor was in quarantine for 2 weeks, shooting for his scenes were delayed which led to the entire production being pushed back.

The expected date of release of the season has yet to be announced but as reported by the same source, 'The Witcher' 3 is almost finished with shooting and the season should wrap filming by sometime this September.