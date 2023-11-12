Henry Cavill replaced by iconic actor as Geralt in The Witcher

The Witcher has bewitched everyone since its release. Well, now another diamond is being added to its crown and it's an anime!

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep has been adapted from A Little Sacrifice, a short story written by Andrzej Sapkowski.
Recently, at Netflix's Geeked Week event, the streaming service announced The Witcher spin-off, an anime film that picks up the pieces from the first season of the show.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep has been adapted from A Little Sacrifice, a short story written by Andrzej Sapkowski. While the story does not feature the core characters of Cirir or Yennefer, it does shine a light on the Geralt of Rivia.

Well, the voice of this character has been given by neither Henry Cavill nor Liam Hemsworth. Rather, according to the streaming giant's revelation, it is none other than Doug Cockle.

The announcement, of the voicing legend coming back, was made by Netflix along with the film's trailer.

"Doug Cockle will be voicing Geralt in THW WITCHER: SIRENS OF THE DEEP, coming to Netflix late 2024"

The actor in turn, reposted the tweet on his X account with the caption: "Thrilled to say the least. See you on the path."

Doug's venture into the franchise is not at all new. He has previously voiced The Witcher video game since before. Therefore, his return to te series has the fandom over the moon.

Henry Cavill / The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep / The Witcher

