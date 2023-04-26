The Witcher season 3 teaser released

The Witcher season 3 teaser is finally out and brings back Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. The teaser shows him taking a sip of a liquid that turns his eyes dark. Soon after, he takes out his sword and says "Now, for the first time, I understand real fear" as he gears up for a fight.

The new season stars Henry as the monster-slaying White Wolf, Freya Allen as princess of Cintra and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg. The upcoming season will be released in two parts, with the first five episodes dropping on 29 June and the remaining three episodes arriving on 27 July.