Winners of Bangla Academy Literary Award 2023 announced

UNB
25 January, 2024, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 12:52 pm

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to hand over the awards officially during the inauguration of Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2024

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Recipients of the Bangla Academy Literary Award-2023 have been announced, honoring 16 individuals for their notable contributions to various aspects of Bangla literature.

Bangla Academy announced the names of the winners on Wednesday, according to a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to hand over the awards officially during the inauguration of Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2024, it said.

Shamim Azad won the award for her achievements in poetry.

Novelists Nuruddin Jahangir and Salma Bani jointly won the award for best fiction writer.

Playwrights Mrittika Chakma and Masud Pathik were acknowledged for their outstanding work in the field.

Tapankar Chakrabarty received recognition in children's literature category, and ornithologist Inam Al Haque was honoured for his contributions to the environment/science field.

Tapan Bagchi was bestowed with the award in acknowledgment of his significant contributions to folklore.

Afroza Parvin and Asaduzzaman Asad were acknowledged for their writings on the Liberation War, while Saifullah Mahmud Dulal and Md Mojibur Rahman received awards for their work on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Ishak Khan was recognized in the biography category.

 

literary prize / Bangla Academy Literary Award 2023 / Bangla literature

