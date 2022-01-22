Prof Serajul Islam Choudhury, Afsan Chowdhury, 4 others win Brac Bank-Samakal Literary Award

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury, Afsan Chowdhury and four other writers have won Brac Bank-Samakal Literary Award for the years 2019 and 2020.

This was the 10th edition of the literary award.

BRAC Bank and Daily Samakal have been recognizing the writers and litterateurs for the last 10 years to inspire them further for enriching Bangla literature with their creative works.

In 2019, Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury won the award for his book titled "Dikkhagurur Totporota" in essay, autobiography, travel story and translation category, Helal Hafiz won the award for his book titled "Bedonake Bolechi Kedo Na" in poetry and novel category, Mozaffor Hossain won for his book titled "Pathey Bishleshone Bishwagolpo: Chutogolper Shilpo O Rupantor" in "Humayun Ahmed Young Writer" category. 

In 2020, Afsan Chowdhury won the award for his work titled "1971 Gononirjaton – Gonohatya Kathamo, Biboron O Porishor" in essay, autobiography, travel story and translation category, Mohammad Rofiq won the award for his book titled "Pothik Poran" in poetry and novel category and Ronjona Bishas for her book titled "Bangladesher Lokodhormo" in "Humayun Ahmed Young Writer" category.

The awards were announced at a programme at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on Friday (21 January).

Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury spoke at the ceremony as the chief guest.

Daily Samakal Publisher A K Azad, MD and CEO of Brac Bank Selim R F Hussain, Daily Samakal Acting Editor Mozammel Hossain, and literary and eminent personalities of the country were present at the ceremony.  

Winners in the "essay, autobiography, travel story and translation" and "poetry and novel" category each received Tk2 lakh as the prize money and of "Humayun Ahmed Young Writer" Tk1 lakh. The winners also received crests and citations.

A total of 496 books were received for the year 2019 and 527 books for the year 2020 for the three categories. A panel of jury comprising Selina Hossain, Khalikuzzaman Elias, Biswajit Ghosh, and Abid Anwar selected three winning books for each year.

On the award initiative, MD and CEO of BRAC Bank Selim R F Hussain said, "Since its inception, the literary award has generated huge enthusiasm in the literary arena of Bangladesh and established its place in the country. This literary award will inspire creative minds and will provide writers, especially young writers, a platform to flourish in literature.

"The readers will get quality books. We, at Brac Bank, are proud to be associated with this initiative."

Brac Bank and Samakal will work together to make this award the most prestigious and coveted literary award in Bangladesh. Winning the award will be a thing of great pride for the writers and litterateurs, he added.

