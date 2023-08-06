82nd death anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore today

Splash

BSS
06 August, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 11:11 am

Related News

82nd death anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore today

BSS
06 August, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 06 August, 2023, 11:11 am
Rabindranath touches a chord, somewhere and everywhere. Illustration: Collected
Rabindranath touches a chord, somewhere and everywhere. Illustration: Collected

The 82nd death anniversary of Biswakabi Rabindranath Tagore, who reshaped Bengali literature and music as well as the arts of the Indian subcontinent with contextual modernism, is today.

Tagore died at the age of 80 on 7 August 1941, according to the Gregorian calendar. But, his death anniversary is observed in Bangladesh on 22 Sraban of the Bangla calendar.

The different government and non-government institutions and cultural organizations have taken various programmes to mark the day.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and other private television and radio stations are airing special programmes and dramas on the occasion.

The youngest of thirteen surviving children, Tagore, nicknamed "Rabi", was born on the 25th of the Bengali month of Baishakh 1268 (7 May, 1861) in the Jorasanko mansion in Calcutta to Debendranath Tagore and Sarada Devi.

In his long seven decades of endeavors in different genres of Bangla literature, the great poet enriched the Bangla language and literature and elevated their positions in the global arena.

His novels, short stories, songs, dance dramas and essays spoke to political and personal topics.

Gitanjali (Song Offerings), Gora (Fair-Faced) and Ghare-Baire (The Home and the World) are his best-known works and his verse- short stories, and novels-were acclaimed or panned for their lyricism, colloquialism, naturalism, and unnatural contemplation.

Author of Gitanjali and its "profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse", Rabindranath became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913.

Sometimes referred to as "the Bard of Bengal", Tagore's poetic songs were viewed as spiritual and mercurial.

His compositions were chosen by two nations as national anthems: Bangladesh's Amar Shonar Bangla and India's Jana Gana Mana. The Sri Lankan national anthem was inspired by his work.

 

Top News

Rabindranath Tagore / Bengali poet / poet / Bangla literature

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

During the Dubai International Fashion Week in 2019, Tasmim Zobaear made his international debut. Photo: Courtesy

Tasmim Zobaear: Bridging cultures through haute couture

1h | Mode
Photo: Shajgoj

4 monsoon skincare tips to get glowing and shiny skin

1h | Mode
Roger Gwynn was the man behind some of the most iconic photographs of pre-independence Dhaka. Illustration: TBS

Roger Gwynn and Bangladesh: A friendship six decades in the making

3h | Panorama
Former governor of Bangladesh Bank and Emeritus Professor at Dhaka University Dr Atiur Rahman. Sketch: TBS

We can talk about growth in better times. It’s time to stabilise

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 habits that damage the human brain

7 habits that damage the human brain

1h | TBS Stories
Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

Ways to prevent a collapse in shrimp exports

17h | TBS Stories
Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

Suffering at Kalurghat: Bridge, ferry fail to mitigate passenger sufferings

18h | TBS Stories
Why is sugarcane so preferred by elephants?

Why is sugarcane so preferred by elephants?

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

6
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ecuador hit Colombia for six in World Cup qualifier