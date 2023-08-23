Why are so many Bangladeshi celebs spotted in Jackson Heights of NYC?

Chances are, you have already heard of Jackson Heights - a neighbourhood in the northwestern part of the borough of Queens in New York City - due to its association with the people of Bangladeshi descent in the USA.

It's not just a place of gathering for Bangladeshis living in or around New York, it is also said there is hardly any Bangladeshi product that is not available in this vicinity. And this very fact has also earned Jackson Heights a comparison with Dhaka's famous Karwan Bazar.

Every day, hundreds of Bangladeshis flock to this area, and the list includes many celebrities from the entertainment industry.

One such celebrity is Himu Akram, a theatre director, who regularly hangs out in the area. However, he doesn't have a very good impression about the place.

"Jackson Heights is not a very useful place for Bangladeshis except for buying daily necessities. I have seen many people sitting idly all day long, and doing nothing but gossiping. Sometimes they get involved in fights, forcing the policemen to come and control the situation," he said.

"In that regard, it can be said that Jackson Heights is very much a Bangladeshi area. Entertainment stars are also regularly seen in this area. While some come regularly, most of them come occasionally. But Bangladeshis generally don't live here as a permanent resident, for the place is quite expensive," he added.

Meanwhile, popular actor Adnan Faruque Hillol has been living near New York for the past few years. He also occasionally pays a visit to the Jackson Heights area.

"I have been to Jackson Heights every time for some urgent work," said Hillol. "I didn't go there just to chat or pass the time, because I don't like the place very much for various reasons. It's not just me; I know many people who feel this way."

His wife Nawsheen, also a popular model and actress, lives in the USA as well. Though she initially lived in Queens, New York, she is now living in Long Island. The Hillol-Nawsheen couple is occasionally spotted on the streets of Jackson Heights.

Seasoned singer Fahmida Nabi has been to New York numerous times to perform in music shows. Whenever she arrives in the city, she also goes to Jackson Heights.

"This area is a place where the shadow of Bangladesh can be found. There is a lot of chaos and mismanagement. Still, if I don't go there, I feel like I am missing out on something," she said.

Ten years ago, musician Dilshad Nahar Kona, first set foot in Jackson Heights. Come 28 August, she will be flying to the US again.

"Whenever I go there, it feels like I'm right here in Bangladesh; every face seems familiar. With Bangla language, our hangouts, Bangladeshi cuisines, I feel right at home. Hopefully I'll once again visit Jackson Heights during my next tour."

Popular singer Baby Nazneen reportedly often comes to the area and has a cup of tea in front of the popular eatery 'Khamar Bari'. During those visits, she also engages with her enthusiastic fans.

Mila Hossain, once a Lux superstar, often comes to this area to supervise the management of a parlour that her family owns. She has been living permanently in the country for several years now and is a US citizen.

Another popular model and actress, Monalisa, married an American expatriate and moved to New York. Later she quit acting and took up a job in the city. At the moment she is working in a company and is residing in New Jersey. However, on weekends, she is often spotted on the streets of Jackson Heights.

Like Monalisa, Tamalika Karmakar also moved to America permanently a few years ago, leaving her career of acting on stage, TV dramas and movies. There, she works in a private company, and during her leisure time, she hangs out in Jackson Heights.

The once popular actor of Bangladesh, Tony Dias settled in America long ago. In New York he works as a manager of Honda Company. Her wife Priya Dias, a successful dancer, runs a dance school there. The couple too is often seen in the Jackson Heights area.

Popular actresses like Richi Solaiman and Srabonti also live in nearby localities. While Richi isn't doing anything right now, Srabonti is, and they regularly visit the Jackson Heights area.

Ziaul Hoque Polash, an actor currently in his prime, also enjoys tremendous popularity in Jackson Heights. People seem to gather around him when he is there.

Romana, once a famed film star, can also be spotted regularly with her family in Jackson Heights. When her movie career began to swindle, she settled in this area, marrying a Bangladeshi expat.

Rumours are rife that some other young Bangladeshi stars are also trying to settle in America.

Though one can feel like being in a small part of Bangladesh in Jackson Heights, it has gained some negative reputation over the years. This is the reason why, in spite of staying occasionally in the USA for some time now, film superstar Shakib Khan doesn't even go near Jackson Heights, revealed a famous director there.