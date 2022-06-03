Western audiences are convinced RRR is ‘heartwarmingly gay’, RGV tweets

Splash

TBS Report
03 June, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 01:18 pm

Related News

Western audiences are convinced RRR is ‘heartwarmingly gay’, RGV tweets

TBS Report
03 June, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2022, 01:18 pm
Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

SS Rajamouli's film RRR, featuring actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, is one of 2022's highest-grossing movies in the Indian film industry. The Telugu-language action-drama broke several box-office records, since its release in March 2022. 

However, of late, film lovers from across the world are noticing themes of a gay romance in the film, since it released on Netflix. While some are praising it, others are not. Notably, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, also known as RGV, who had earlier commented on RRR's success, on Thursday reacted to a report on netizens calling RRR a "gay film".

Sharing a news report, Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "I was right." Many users responded to his tweet. One person wrote, "Sadly Yes." Another one pointed out, "Actually it's a cultural issue. Especially friendship culture in India is a bit emotional than western countries." 

One user defended RRR, and also called the filmmaker's tweet 'disgusting'. "It's a pure friendship movie. Gays/ Lesbians all are humans first. Can watch a movie. When they are appreciating, you want to be in media with fingering topics. Really so disgusting..." he wrote.

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted about RRR on Wednesday.

The ANI report shared by RGV, said many viewers, particularly in the West, were tweeting that RRR was a gay romance, and how much they enjoyed it. One user shared on Twitter, "Sorry but RRR is a bl movie for me. They are so gay. Idc (I don't care) about that token white 'saviour'."

Another user wrote, "Jaw-dropping action, yes. Adventure, yes. Revenge, yes. But why did none of you tell me #RRRMovie was so heartwarmingly gay??" A user also tweeted, "Very gay indeed."

Soon after the film's release, many Indian Twitter users also termed RRR a queer movie. One user wrote, "Watched RRR, so basically it's like your everyday South Indian Movie, but with gay relationship."

Another Twitter user wrote, "OKAY Nobody's saying it. IM GOING IT SAY IT. RRR is super QUEER-CODED. Like it's so f***ing gay, I can't function. And I'm sure it wasn't an accident either. I love it so much and I hope my homosexuals get together in the second part. Please make it happen." 

Another one tweeted about RRR, "This was my heartstopper." One user tweeted, "RRR is about two gay boys in love."

Starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson, RRR is streaming in Hindi on Netflix and in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on Zee5. The film entered the ₹1000 crore-club worldwide in only two weeks after of its release.

Set in 1920s Delhi, RRR narrates the story of two individuals — Ramaraju (Ram Charan) and Bheem (Jr NTR), who become close friends during the British rule in India. Ramaraju works for the British, but faced much humiliation for his skin colour. 

While, Bheem, belonging to Gond tribe, came to Delhi to rescue a young girl called Malli. The camaraderie between Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the film has been appreciated by critics and fans alike.

RRR / Movie / Review

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The ECB’s interest-rate balancing act

The ECB’s interest-rate balancing act

1h | Panorama
Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth leaves after a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, London, Britain October 12, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Seeing the Queen, meeting the Queen

4h | Panorama
In celebration of the seminal street food flavours around the globe, Renaissance Hotel Dhaka is serving a treasure trove of delectable tastes and aromas to Dhakaites this weekend.

Indulge in the world of finger foods

5h | Food
Depp vs Heard: How much can the media break or make you?

Depp vs Heard: How much can the media break or make you?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rain in TSC

Rain in TSC

4h | Videos
Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

Redbird Capital Partners is going to be the new owner of AC Milan

5h | Videos
From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

From now on banks will fix the dollar rate

5h | Videos
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

3
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 
Analysis

We are not Sri Lanka, but it does not take much to be so 