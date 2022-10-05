Wakanda Forever trailer: MCU introduces new Black Panther

The official trailer for Marvel Studios' upcoming superhero film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was released on Monday evening. The trailer gives a better look at the film's villain Namor the Submariner and the war he wages on the surface world. The highlight, however, is a much better look at the new Black Panther.

The trailer opens with Wakanda shown to be observing T'Challa's funeral as his likeness watches on from a mural. We also see a young Namor painting a wall. A voice over says, "Only the most broken people can be great leaders."

The action then shifts into high gear as Namor takes his throne and with a thump of his staff, declares war on the people on the surface. M'Baku then highlights just how powerful Namor is as he informs his people not to call him general or king but the 'feather-serpent God'.

Many fans are convinced that it is T'Challa's sister Shuri, played by Leititia Wright, who has assumed the mantle.

Black Panther 2 is due to arrive in theatres on 11 November.