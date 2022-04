Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise appearance at the Grammys Sunday, appearing in a pre-taped video urging support for his country and urging the industry's top artists to"fill the silence with your music."

Zelensky delivered his message ahead of a performance from John Legend, who was joined by Ukrainian singer Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk.