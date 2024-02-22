Europeans pessimistic on Ukraine's chances of victory: survey

Europeans pessimistic on Ukraine's chances of victory: survey

The survey conducted last month across 12 EU countries showed that on average 20 percent of those asked believed Russia could win, and 37 percent thought the conflict would end in a compromise settlement

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine looks on next to a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system near a frontline at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Alina Smutko
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 59th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine looks on next to a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system near a frontline at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 4, 2024. REUTERS/Alina Smutko

Only 10 percent of Europeans believe Ukraine can defeat Russia on the battlefield, according to a survey released Wednesday ahead of the second anniversary of the war.

The European Council on Foreign Relations poll comes as Kyiv has acknowledged facing frontline difficulties and doubts swirl over Western backing.

The survey conducted last month across 12 EU countries showed that on average 20 percent of those asked believed Russia could win, and 37 percent thought the conflict would end in a compromise settlement.

Perceptions differed between countries with respondents in Poland, Sweden and Portugal most upbeat on Ukraine's chances at 17 percent and people in Hungary and Greece the least optimistic.

According to the survey, 31 percent said Europe should support Ukraine to retake territories captured by Russia, while 41 percent said it should push Kyiv to negotiate.

Support from Ukraine's other major backer, the United States, remains in doubt as a $60 billion aid package remains stuck in Congress.

Republican White House frontrunner Donald Trump -- who looks set to face off against President Joe Biden at November elections -- has criticised further support for Ukraine.

Asked if Europe should ramp up its backing for Ukraine if a future US leader pulled the plug, 20 percent of respondents said raise it and 21 percent said it should stay as it is.

Thirty-three percent of those surveyed said that Europe should follow the US lead by cutting aid and pushing Ukraine to strike a deal with Russia.

