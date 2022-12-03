Twitter suspends Kanye West's account again

03 December, 2022, 08:05 pm
Twitter Inc on Friday suspended the account of Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West again, just two months after it was reinstated, because Elon Musk said the rapper violated the platform's rules prohibiting incitement to violence.

Ye's account showed a notice that it was suspended, after one of his posts had earlier appeared to show a swastika symbol inside a Star of David.

The billionaire owner of Twitter, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, had welcomed the return of the rapper, now known as Ye, to the platform in October.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk tweeted in reply to a Twitter user who said "Elon Fix Kanye Please".

Ye, who had more than 30 million followers on Twitter before his suspension, did not respond to requests for comment.

 

Kanye West / Twitter

