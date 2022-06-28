Turongomi to take part in 2022 DAEGU COLOURFUL FESTIVAL

Turongomi, a popular Bangladeshi repertory dance and theatre group, will participate in 2022 DAEGU COLOURFUL FESTIVAL, in South Korea.

Organised by the South Korean Government, the festival features a variety of street performances by popular performing art groups.

The event is set to take place from 8 to 11 July.

Pooja Sengupta. Photo: Courtesy

This is the first time Bangladesh has been invited to take part in the parade. The organisers hope to introduce the culture of Bangladesh to people in Korea, as well as maintain interactive relations with Turongomi through this opportunity.