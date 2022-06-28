Turongomi to take part in 2022 DAEGU COLOURFUL FESTIVAL

Splash

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 11:56 am

Related News

Turongomi to take part in 2022 DAEGU COLOURFUL FESTIVAL

Organised by the South Korean Government, the festival features a variety of street performances by popular performing art groups

TBS Report
28 June, 2022, 11:25 am
Last modified: 28 June, 2022, 11:56 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Turongomi, a popular Bangladeshi repertory dance and theatre group,  will participate in 2022 DAEGU COLOURFUL FESTIVAL, in South Korea.

Organised by the South Korean Government, the festival features a variety of street performances by popular performing art groups.

The event is set to take place from 8 to 11 July.

Pooja Sengupta. Photo: Courtesy
Pooja Sengupta. Photo: Courtesy
 

This is the first time Bangladesh has been invited to take part in the parade. The organisers hope to introduce the culture of Bangladesh to people in Korea, as well as maintain interactive relations with Turongomi through this opportunity.

 

Turongomi / DAEGU COLOURFUL FESTIVAL / South Korean Government

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

15m | Panorama
Prashanta Kumar Banerjee. Sketch: TBS

'Public Asset Management Company can be an additional tool to curb bad loans'

1h | Interviews
Aid boats navigate through the different waters of Jamalganj Upazila, giving aid to flood victims. Photo: Masum Billah

Bandits, hunger and snakes: Flood victims pass sleepless nights

3h | Panorama
Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

Redmi 10C- Best Budget smartphone with one (big) compromise

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ways to earn extra income in student life

Ways to earn extra income in student life

3h | Videos
The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

The dormant south is ablaze with new possibilities

16h | Videos
Russian missiles strike Kyiv

Russian missiles strike Kyiv

18h | Videos
Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

Savings, excess liquidity in banks declining, loan demands increasing

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 