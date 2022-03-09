Turongomi’s 'Odommo the Indomitable' to be staged on 14 March

Splash

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 06:03 pm

Related News

Turongomi’s 'Odommo the Indomitable' to be staged on 14 March

The drama will be staged in 3 slots --- 7:00pm, 7:45pm and 8.30pm

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 06:03 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Turongomi's latest production "Odommo the Indomitable" will be staged at the Experimental Theatre Hall of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy on 14 March.

The drama will be staged in 3 slots --- 7:00pm, 7:45pm and 8.30pm. 

It is based on the life, journey and philosophy of Father of our nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The production is said to be the first-ever documentary dance theatre in the world, notes a press release.

The play is metaphorically designed on a chess board depicting Bangabandhu as an indomitable spirit who established a sovereign nation.

The production is conceptualised, penned, designed and choreographed by Pooja Sengupta. The music is curated by Suman Sarkar. 

 

Turongomi / Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Only Putin and Russia could so effectively galvanise the West. Photo: Bloomberg

There is a West

5h | Panorama
There are hundreds of people dying on both sides and Russia is on the verge of taking Kyiv. Is a diplomatic solution still a possibility? Yes. Photo: Bloomberg

Five possible scenarios of how the Ukraine war may end

5h | Analysis
Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

7h | Analysis
Despite its challenges, the author and his team powered through the arduous trek.

To Tin Mukh pillar and back again

8h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

Ukraine no longer wants to join NATO

33m | Videos
Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Pak PM

Opposition submits no-confidence motion against Pak PM

33m | Videos
Russia now the world's most sanctioned country

Russia now the world's most sanctioned country

38m | Videos
Biden bans Russian oil

Biden bans Russian oil

38m | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market