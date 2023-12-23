Triratna's 'Khyapa': Revisiting Bangladesh's iconic rap album

As the 1990s marked the return of democracy in Bangladesh after prolonged military rule, a vibrant music scene started unfolding. In sync with global shifts, numerous rock bands were being formed.

Drawing inspiration from the contemporary music scene in Kolkata, some bands in Bangladesh mirrored themes addressing socio-economic disparities. Simultaneously, the power of rock music ignited the youth, propelling them to advocate for just causes.

It was the era when American rappers such as Tupac Shakur and Notorious BIG gained international prominence, using their music as a medium to express the sentiments of the masses and portray contemporary America.

In a surprising turn of events in 1993, lyricist Ashraf Babu, recordist Azam Babu and 'Souls' band member Partha Barua formed a platform named 'Triratna.'

Their inaugural album, 'Khyapa,' debuted in the same year. Although the Bangali audience was accustomed to more conventional genres such as rock, jazz, blues, and reggae, the rap genre remained largely unfamiliar. Triratna, however, defied expectations by introducing listeners to rap music in their native language.

The lyrics proved to be particularly captivating, seamlessly fitting into the rap music structure, while also embracing rhetorical elements. Notably, the album's cassette, initially overlooked by popular audio production companies, found its release through an electronic shop named Sharp Products, under the proprietorship of Jahangir Alam.

The cassette's songs substantiated the significance of its name, particularly in the debut track 'Cholche,' where the trio— Ashraf Babu, Azam Babu and Partha Barua—used rap to vividly portray life in Dhaka during that time. The lyrics delved into various aspects of people's lives, encompassing Dhaka's cinema, band music, celebrity gossip, and the rising costs of daily essentials.

The cassette flap boldly declared: "Ashraf Babu has showcased his distorted psyche by writing cheap sentimental songs."

Apart from the track 'Cholche,' the album featured nine more songs. Each song, infused with wit, humor, and satire, provided a glimpse into different facets of life. In 'Prem Verses Baba,' for example, a comical situation unfolds when Lucy's lover calls her father, leading to amusing circumstances.

The song 'Gaye Holud' humorously depicted wedding preparations, showcasing various rituals and festivities, offering listeners a humourous snapshot of life 30 years ago. The cassette effectively captured the essence of the times, portraying both the lighter and more profound aspects of life.

The song 'Dekhlam Aar Shunlam' reflects various situations in life, especially those we tend to ignore or not pay attention to. The lyrics encapsulate experiences that resonate not only with the past, but remain relevant in the present time.

The song 'Matha Ghurche Bhonbhon' goes beyond its time. With a rhythmic blend of words with Bhonbhon, the lyrics incorporate situations like frustration, contemplation, palpitation and action. If a young person listens to this song today, they can easily relate it to the uncertainties, instabilities, and disappointments in their own lives.

In the song 'Bathroom,' the focus shifts to people who sing while standing under the shower. It serves as a fantastic tribute for those who find themselves immersed in singing, while relieving themselves in the bathroom, away from the hustle and bustle.

Another widely discussed song from the cassette is 'Purono Diner Gaan.' This particular song is a tribute to all the songs that have filled our hearts and souls in the past, complimented by Ashraf Babu's characteristic humour.

The sense of humour of the band was evident even in the cassette cover. Phrases like "Azam Babu's disgusting recording and poor mixing has ruined the cassette," on the cover clearly reflected their sarcasm.

Additionally, the cassette cover gave a special mention to backup vocal safe and recordist Charu, thanking them and playfully stating to Jahangir of Sharp Products, "thanks for keeping your cool under intense pressure."

Notably, another distinctive line was written on the cassette cover: "Bought it, liked it, don't advise anyone to buy it." On the flap of the cassette cover dedicated to Triratna's listeners, it was written: "Thanks to the listeners for wasting precious time. Kohda Hafez."

Following its release, this rap music compilation gained immense popularity and enjoyed significant commercial success. The initiative ignited the interest of young listeners of that time towards Bangla rap music. Consequently, several more albums emerged in the subsequent years, contributing to the ongoing popularity of Bangla rap music.

Although Triratna and Cholche are not active for quite some time now, their albums are a part of Bangla music history and their songs are still 'Cholche' (still popular).