Tresha Art Gallery opens its doors in Munshiganj

Splash

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 05:06 pm

Related News

Tresha Art Gallery opens its doors in Munshiganj

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 05:06 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On 9 March, the doors to Tresha Art Gallery opened with its inauguration, while celebrating painter Abul Khair's 5th solo exhibition and his completion of 42 years of work in the arts. The inauguration was held in Munshiganj's Ramgopalpur of Mirkadim.

The art gallery was inaugurated by respected writer, journalist, and Information Commissioner, Masuda Bhatti, respected writer and intellectual, Mofidul Hoque, Consul M Sander Oltean from the Dhaka office of Hungarian Embassy in New Delhi, and the Producer of Black Mirror Films, Mokhlesur Rahman Talukdar.

Masuda Bhatti shared her joy of seeing the arts grow, "An art gallery like this opening outside of Dhaka is honestly something amazing." She further commented on how she hopes the tourism will grow in the area through Tresha Art Gallery.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Tresha Art Gallery will be open everyday for the next two weeks from 11 AM to 8 PM and will be open to all.

art / art gallery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

3h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

8h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book exchange festival draws bookworms in Chattogram

Book exchange festival draws bookworms in Chattogram

1h | Videos
A shutdown will bring the US economy to a standstill

A shutdown will bring the US economy to a standstill

2h | Videos
How to protect your Google, WhatsApp, Facebook data

How to protect your Google, WhatsApp, Facebook data

3h | Videos
Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

4h | Videos