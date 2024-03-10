Tresha Art Gallery opens its doors in Munshiganj

On 9 March, the doors to Tresha Art Gallery opened with its inauguration, while celebrating painter Abul Khair's 5th solo exhibition and his completion of 42 years of work in the arts. The inauguration was held in Munshiganj's Ramgopalpur of Mirkadim.

The art gallery was inaugurated by respected writer, journalist, and Information Commissioner, Masuda Bhatti, respected writer and intellectual, Mofidul Hoque, Consul M Sander Oltean from the Dhaka office of Hungarian Embassy in New Delhi, and the Producer of Black Mirror Films, Mokhlesur Rahman Talukdar.

Masuda Bhatti shared her joy of seeing the arts grow, "An art gallery like this opening outside of Dhaka is honestly something amazing." She further commented on how she hopes the tourism will grow in the area through Tresha Art Gallery.

Tresha Art Gallery will be open everyday for the next two weeks from 11 AM to 8 PM and will be open to all.