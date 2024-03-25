Art camps held in Dhaka demanding recognition of 25 March as International Genocide Day

TBS Report
25 March, 2024, 09:25 am
Last modified: 25 March, 2024, 09:26 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On 25 March, Bangladesh commemorates National Genocide Day, remembering the tragic mass killings by the Pakistani military and their allies in 1971. The country is pushing for international recognition of this day as International Genocide Day.

To support this cause, the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has launched several art-based initiatives to bring global attention to this significant date.

In light of efforts, a day-long art camp took place on 23 March, featuring esteemed artists across five historical locations in Dhaka. These sites, significant for witnessing horrendous acts of genocide in 1971, include the Rajarbagh Police Line, Mirpur Jalladkhana, Rayerbazar Killing Fields, and the Rokeya and Jagannath Halls at Dhaka University. 

The event kicked off at 11 AM, where celebrated and emerging artists created artworks inspired by the Liberation War and the genocide.

The camp saw the participation of 50 distinguished artists, such as Hashem Khan, Biren Som, Malay Bala, Nisar Hossain, Rokeya Sultana, and many others. Their creations will be showcased in an exhibition at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, running from today until 30 March, as a tribute to the victims and as a reminder of the atrocities for the world.

Mini Karim, Director of the Fine Arts Department at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, said, "We have previously conducted various programs for the international recognition of the genocide on 25 March. This is the first time for an art camp. The artists have depicted not only the barbarism of 25 March through their brushes. Our activities of this nature will continue."

The art camp was coordinated by Syeda Mahbuba Karim, Rezaul Hashem, Mostaq Ahmed, Mahbubur Rahman Sujon, and Taimur Hannan from the Fine Arts Department of the Academy.
 

