'Tonoya' releases on Chorki today

Tonoya Poster. Photo: Courtesy

Produced and directed by Imraul Rafat, a new Chorki flick "Tonoya", will be released today at 8 PM.

Tonoya follows the story of a girl who has to deal with the dark outcomes of our particular socio-cultural climate. Makhnun Sultana Mahima is starring as the titular protagonist and is also making her debut in film. Established actor Fazlur Rahman Babu plays Tonoya's father.

This release marks Imraul Rafat's second movie in Chorki after his directorial debut in "Tithir Oshuk."

Tonoya is loosely based on true events, the director learned about the story during a hangout session from an acquaintance and it piqued his interest to learn more. "Normally a narrative is drafted up and submitted in the form of a proposal. This was not the case for Tonoya; the entire story lived exclusively in my head. The story was discussed with Chorki and the fact that it was based on true events helped out a lot with the ideation and production aspects."

All the actors did a great job according to the director. The team worked tirelessly to meet the deadline and the level of quality expected by the filmmaker and the platform.