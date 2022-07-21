'Tonoya' releases on Chorki today

Splash

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 11:47 am

Related News

'Tonoya' releases on Chorki today

Tonoya follows the story of a girl who has to deal with the dark outcomes of our particular socio-cultural climate

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 11:40 am
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 11:47 am
Tonoya Poster. Photo: Courtesy
Tonoya Poster. Photo: Courtesy

Produced and directed by Imraul Rafat, a new Chorki flick "Tonoya", will be released today at 8 PM. 

Tonoya follows the story of a girl who has to deal with the dark outcomes of our particular socio-cultural climate. Makhnun Sultana Mahima is starring as the titular protagonist and is also making her debut in film.  Established actor Fazlur Rahman Babu plays Tonoya's father.

This release marks Imraul Rafat's second movie in Chorki after his directorial debut in "Tithir Oshuk."

Tonoya is loosely based on true events, the director learned about the story during a hangout session from an acquaintance and it piqued his interest to learn more. "Normally a narrative is drafted up and submitted in the form of a proposal. This was not the case for Tonoya; the entire story lived exclusively in my head. The story was discussed with Chorki and the fact that it was based on true events helped out a lot with the ideation and production aspects."

All the actors did a great job according to the director. The team worked tirelessly to meet the deadline and the level of quality expected by the filmmaker and the platform.

Tonoya / Chorki

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

‘Bankers and money launderers play a role in this dollar crisis’

1h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2h | Panorama
Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

2d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Dhaka Wasa for hiking water prices again

2h | Videos
Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

Bangladesh sees record inflation in 9 years

15h | Videos
Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

Can Sri Lankan politics save its economy?

16h | Videos
Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

Hashim Mahmud: The neglected genius behind ‘Sada Sada Kala Kala’

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership