Tom Cruise returns with death-defying action sequences in Mission Impossible 7

Video of MISSION IMPOSSIBLE 7 DEAD RECKONING Part 1 Trailer (2023)

The trailer of actor Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning part one was released on Monday evening.

The film promises high-stakes action with the actor doing what he does best, treating his fans to a number of stunning and death-defying action sequences. Director Christopher McQuarrie has returned to helm the film after the success of 2018's Mission: Impossible-Rogue Nation.

The trailer opens with Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt being told that his days of fighting for the greater good are over. We see montage shots of the film's villains Esai Morales and Vanessa Kirby. Asked to pick a side in this battle, Ethan is told by former IMF director Eugene Kittridge that he is fighting for an ideal that does not exist. This is followed by expansive shots of the desert, European streets, and train-top fights. We see familiar faces as Ethan's comrades Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames), and Benji (Simon Pegg) make an appearance.

Then the action kicks into high gear as we see the franchise's trademark car chases, hand-to-hand combat, and of course, several shots of Tom Cruise running. The extravagant action scenes include a chase sequence in a yellow VW Beetle and a glorious jump off a cliff with a motorcycle.

Christopher shared the link to the official trailer a day after it leaked online. "We all share the same fate," the director tagged the trailer on his Twitter account. Dead Reckoning Part One is the seventh movie in the series and brings back the character of Eugene Kittridge (Henry Czenry), the director of the IMF in the 1996 film.

Reacting to the trailer shared on YouTube, a fan wrote, "No one in Hollywood is as crazy as Tom Cruise for the things he does for his movies! Mad Respect!!" "It isn't a Tom Cruise movie without a running scene! Love how they're still acknowledging and delivering what we want. Tom Cruise is one of the only remaining actors to show such real commitment to his profession and craft, mad respect," commented another fan.

Another person said, "Almost 60 years old and the man is still running like his life depends on it, respect." "This movie knows what the audience is here for: Tom Cruise running, Tom Cruise on a motorcycle, Tom Cruise doing yet another batshit crazy stunt in the name of entertainment. And I love it," said another fan.

The film's trailer was reportedly leaked on social media a few days earlier. However, after Paramount Pictures reported copyright violations, many of the tweets and videos were disabled or taken down. The film is set for theatrical release on July 14, 2023, with the second part scheduled to be released on June 28, 2024.